Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. 797,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

