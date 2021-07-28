Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YKLTY shares. raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

