Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,802% compared to the average volume of 104 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,603. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99. Yandex has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

