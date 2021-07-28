Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $611,750.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.