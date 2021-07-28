Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $31.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 13,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.