Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $31.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 13,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.