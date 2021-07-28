Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

