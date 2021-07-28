Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

HSIC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. 18,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

