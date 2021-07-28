Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.91. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

