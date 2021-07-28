Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Investar reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.