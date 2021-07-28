Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. JOYY reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $29,150,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98. JOYY has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

