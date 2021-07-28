Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 855,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,314,072. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.00.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

