Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.