Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 309,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

