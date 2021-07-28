Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.