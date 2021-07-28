Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

BIIB stock opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

