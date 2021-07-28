Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 186,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.