Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 186,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.