Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.43 on Friday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

