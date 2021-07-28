Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.88). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 529,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,268,119. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

