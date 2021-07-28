Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $253.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.00 million and the lowest is $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 112,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

