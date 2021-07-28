Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $21,168,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,879. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

