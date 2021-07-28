Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 3,265,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

