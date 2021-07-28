Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

IIVI stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

