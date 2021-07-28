Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

TBK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.71.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.