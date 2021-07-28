Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. 197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,051. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

