Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. 134,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.