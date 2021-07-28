Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Cohu reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 9,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

