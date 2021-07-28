Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report sales of $213.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $220.90 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $839.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

