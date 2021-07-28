Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 27,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,760. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

