Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.78 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progenity by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 992,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.