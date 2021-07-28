Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Sell

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $430.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, research & development, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $387.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.51. Twilio has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

