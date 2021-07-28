Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

