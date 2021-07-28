Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Sell

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

