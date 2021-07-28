Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.