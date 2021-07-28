Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to “Buy”

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

