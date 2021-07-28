Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $126.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

