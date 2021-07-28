ZeuxCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $247,090.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

