Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.76. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,466 shares changing hands.

ZME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.