Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 42,860.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.01. 10,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

