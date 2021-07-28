Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 75,000 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.66.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

