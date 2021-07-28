Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.49. 1,826,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,584. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.