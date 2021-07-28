zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €248.44 ($292.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €286.00 ($336.47). 10,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €259.03. zooplus has a twelve month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a twelve month high of €292.80 ($344.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.23.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.