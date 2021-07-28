ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 13% Higher This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

