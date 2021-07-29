$0.11 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 104,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,431. The company has a market cap of $547.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

