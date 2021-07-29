$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,134 shares of company stock worth $2,162,411. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,090. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

