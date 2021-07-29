-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

ONTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 139,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

