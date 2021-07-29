-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE EB opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. Eventbrite has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.51.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

