-$0.38 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.35). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,013. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

