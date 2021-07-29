$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

