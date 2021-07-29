-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.13. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

