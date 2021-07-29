$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 18,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,490. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

